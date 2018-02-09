Assistant
Hip-Hop Trivia
Uptempo Enterprises5.0
Share
Hip Hop Trivia will quiz you on how knowledgable you are about hip hop music and the artists behind the music. Each game includes 5 questions. Answer them all and prove to your friends that you are the biggest hip hop head.
Read more

Ask Your Assistant

"Talk to Hip-Hop Trivia"

Details

Games & Fun

Availability

Android 6.0+ TVs
Google Home
Android 6.0+ phones
iOS 9.0+ phones
Chromebook
uptempoenterprises@gmail.comPrivacy policy