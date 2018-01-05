Party Time is your personal clubbing concierge. It finds the best club nights happening tonight in your city, ranked by popularity. Currently available for New-York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and London - email us if you'd like your city to be included and we'll make it a priority! To hear what's going on tonight just say “talk to Party Time". You will first be guided to setup your location. Then, you'll hear the list of club nights happening tonight in your city, ranked by popularity. Here are different commands you can try: to move to the next listing, say "next". To learn about the lineup of a particular listing, just say "who's playing?". Let's party like it's 1999.

